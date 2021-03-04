Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 978 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000. Alphabet accounts for about 1.7% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,362 shares of company stock valued at $14,449,351 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $50.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,076.84. The stock had a trading volume of 56,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,789. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,974.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,731.86. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $2,152.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

