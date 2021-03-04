Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 1.01% from the company’s current price.

LB has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$36.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.17.

Shares of LB stock traded down C$0.55 on Thursday, hitting C$39.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,766. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$25.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$243.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$241.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.2999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laurentian Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Stéphane Therrien sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total value of C$116,401.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285 shares in the company, valued at C$9,131.40.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

