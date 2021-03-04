Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Increased to C$36.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LB. CSFB upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.94.

TSE LB traded down C$0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$39.69. 137,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,799. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.15. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$25.74 and a 12 month high of C$40.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.66.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$243.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$241.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.2999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laurentian Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Stéphane Therrien sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total transaction of C$116,401.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,131.40.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

