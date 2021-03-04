Lance J. Baller Acquires 162,500 Shares of Iofina plc (IOF.L) (LON:IOF) Stock

Iofina plc (IOF.L) (LON:IOF) insider Lance J. Baller acquired 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £21,125 ($27,599.95).
Iofina plc (IOF.L) stock opened at GBX 12.88 ($0.17) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 12.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 13.13. The company has a market cap of £24.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Iofina plc has a 12 month low of GBX 10.39 ($0.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 23.80 ($0.31).
