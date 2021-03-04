Lance J. Baller Acquires 162,500 Shares of Iofina plc (IOF.L) (LON:IOF) Stock

Iofina plc (IOF.L) (LON:IOF) insider Lance J. Baller acquired 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £21,125 ($27,599.95).

Iofina plc (IOF.L) stock opened at GBX 12.88 ($0.17) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 12.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 13.13. The company has a market cap of £24.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Iofina plc has a 12 month low of GBX 10.39 ($0.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 23.80 ($0.31).

Iofina plc engages in the exploration and production of iodine, iodine specialty chemical derivatives, produced water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

