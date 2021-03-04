Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $88.00. The company traded as high as $91.94 and last traded at $91.35, with a volume of 12404 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.97.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at $1,877,000. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 10.8% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 121,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.