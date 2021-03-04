L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co reduced its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 9,581.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 319,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,313,000 after acquiring an additional 32,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $186.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,019. The company has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $212.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.20.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

