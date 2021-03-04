L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Holdings Lowered by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 98.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,196,163 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $9,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,695,000 after purchasing an additional 312,258 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 421,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LHX stock opened at $186.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.74. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LHX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.20.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

