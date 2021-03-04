KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Announces Earnings Results

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 8.78%.
Shares of KVHI stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $13.64. 121,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $249.65 million, a PE ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 0.81. KVH Industries has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $15.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KVHI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on KVH Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised KVH Industries from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.94.
KVH Industries Company Profile
KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.
