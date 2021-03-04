Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives $97.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.00.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on KRYS shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,407,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,441,000 after buying an additional 210,428 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 23.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 663,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,580,000 after purchasing an additional 124,647 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 88.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,565,000 after purchasing an additional 246,047 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 261,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 241,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 180,350 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Krystal Biotech
Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.
