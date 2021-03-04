Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 62.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 103.3% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 6.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Krystal Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $83.23 on Thursday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $33.08 and a one year high of $87.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.24 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.02 and its 200-day moving average is $55.01.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.08. As a group, analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

