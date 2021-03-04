Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Krystal Biotech in a research report issued on Monday, March 1st. William Blair analyst R. Prasad anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.08.

Several other research firms have also commented on KRYS. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Krystal Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $83.23 on Wednesday. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $33.08 and a one year high of $87.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 88.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,565,000 after purchasing an additional 246,047 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,407,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,441,000 after purchasing an additional 210,428 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 241,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 180,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,359,000 after buying an additional 153,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 23.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 663,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,580,000 after buying an additional 124,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

