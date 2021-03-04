Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,069 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Korn Ferry worth $18,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,786,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,250,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,256,000 after purchasing an additional 377,802 shares during the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,526,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,307,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 182,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 146,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $660,827.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,847 shares in the company, valued at $14,268,676.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 7,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $482,166.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,853,643.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,651 shares of company stock worth $8,325,256 in the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on KFY. Robert W. Baird upgraded Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Truist upped their target price on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $61.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.59 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $65.31.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.00 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

