Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Director Jerry Leamon Sells 10,000 Shares

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Director Jerry Leamon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $630,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $61.45 on Thursday. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $65.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.59 and a beta of 1.61.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KFY. TheStreet raised Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 175.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

