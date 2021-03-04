Korea Investment CORP Sells 6,100 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $16,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,008.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

BMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.39.

BMO stock opened at $84.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.53. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.8402 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

