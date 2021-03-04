Korea Investment CORP Raises Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of The Kroger worth $17,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in The Kroger by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.22. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

In other news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $210,812.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,321.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $1,010,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,509.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,307 shares of company stock worth $1,803,193 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

