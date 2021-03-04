Korea Investment CORP Purchases 161,244 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 309.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 213,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 161,244 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in NetEase were worth $20,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in NetEase by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NetEase by 6.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in NetEase by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in NetEase by 16.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in NetEase by 2.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $107.23 on Thursday. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.17 and a 52 week high of $134.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.56 and its 200-day moving average is $99.32. The company has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 26.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.98.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.