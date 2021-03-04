Korea Investment CORP Increases Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 63.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $18,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 10,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock.

WST opened at $267.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.53 and a 52-week high of $312.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 70.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $292.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.87.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. Research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

