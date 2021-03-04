Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $15,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Twilio by 20.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Twilio by 13.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 4.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 9.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock opened at $364.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a PE ratio of -128.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $396.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.50.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $632,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,871,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,042 shares of company stock worth $85,756,404 over the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

