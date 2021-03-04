Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.05% of Rockwell Automation worth $14,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 101.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays cut Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.81.

Shares of ROK opened at $250.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.83 and its 200 day moving average is $242.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $268.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 5,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $1,321,144.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,455 shares of company stock valued at $7,436,012 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

