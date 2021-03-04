Korea Investment CORP Acquires 9,100 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 209,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $14,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $67.00 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $68.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.97.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

OTIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.38.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

