Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Downgraded to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright cut shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kopin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Kopin alerts:

Kopin stock opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $732.31 million, a PE ratio of -57.40 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05. Kopin has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $13.62.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Kopin had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that Kopin will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 65,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $178,413.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bor Yeu Tsaur sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 548,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,505. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kopin during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Kopin during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Kopin during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 18.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.