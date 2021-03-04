Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Reaches New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $47.81 and last traded at $46.46, with a volume of 8036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.66.

The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $660.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.34 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

KTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,379,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,299,000 after purchasing an additional 299,525 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 3.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 658,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,925,000 after acquiring an additional 20,879 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 225.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 27,782 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.29.

About Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

