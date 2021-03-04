Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. FIG Partners upgraded Kohl’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Kohl’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.53.

Kohl’s stock opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 2.04.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 27.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,854,000 after buying an additional 3,248,325 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,956,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,457,000 after buying an additional 2,978,152 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $85,445,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the third quarter worth $21,865,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Kohl’s by 31.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,575,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,681 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

