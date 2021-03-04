Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-2.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of increase in the mid-teens percentage range, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.69 billion.Kohl’s also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.45-2.95 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on KSS. FIG Partners raised Kohl’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Kohl’s from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.12.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $57.61 on Thursday. Kohl’s has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $58.74. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.91.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kohl’s will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

