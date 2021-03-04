KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.42 Million

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 4th. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $4.49 or 0.00009077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market cap of $26.18 million and $1.42 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $238.46 or 0.00482466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00072918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00078627 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00084229 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.08 or 0.00501931 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00054416 BTC.

About KLAYswap Protocol

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,835,257 coins.

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

