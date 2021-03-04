Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KWBT) Short Interest Down 62.8% in February

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KWBT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decrease of 62.8% from the January 28th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,217,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KWBT remained flat at $$0.03 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,089,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,403,212. Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

About Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bio-technological products for the agricultural market primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers bacillus species and/or photosynthetic bacteria based biological organic, compound microbial, bio-water soluble, and microbial inoculum fertilizers.

