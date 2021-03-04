Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,813 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,255,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,855,000 after purchasing an additional 563,717 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 34,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 21.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 752,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,655,000 after acquiring an additional 132,307 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.34. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $57.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

