Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Upgraded at Compass Point

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $225.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.47% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.50.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $166.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.59. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $80.93 and a 52 week high of $252.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $139.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.29 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, SVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $72,147.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,106.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory M. Share sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total transaction of $549,356.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,537.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 17.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 225.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 111.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $229,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

