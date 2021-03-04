Keystone Financial Group Sells 290 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Keystone Financial Group trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Keystone Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.2% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 146,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,369,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.39 on Thursday, reaching $385.23. The company had a trading volume of 288,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,719. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $385.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.93. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.