Keystone Financial Group Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,739 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,197 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,599,000 after purchasing an additional 708,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,900,420,000 after purchasing an additional 549,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 260.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 521,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,854,000 after purchasing an additional 376,467 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.61.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.61.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

