Keystone Financial Group Purchases 45,650 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 68.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,650 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Keystone Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Keystone Financial Group owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $6,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,644,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,201,000 after buying an additional 1,439,172 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,206,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,134,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,945,000 after purchasing an additional 851,520 shares in the last quarter. Model Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,174,000. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,181,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.72. The company had a trading volume of 92,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,045. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.23. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $58.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

