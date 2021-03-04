Keystone Financial Group Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,648,000 after buying an additional 239,785 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,648,000 after buying an additional 335,837 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,079,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,878,000 after buying an additional 133,069 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,395,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,911,000 after buying an additional 67,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,333,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,231,000 after buying an additional 30,824 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.93. 240,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,772. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $143.67.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

