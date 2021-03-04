Keystone Financial Group Acquires 6,236 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,236 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 162.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

APAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

NYSE APAM traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,739. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.15 and a 200 day moving average of $45.49.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.32%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

