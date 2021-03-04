Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.09.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEYS. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $137.48 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $77.93 and a twelve month high of $155.50. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.23 and a 200-day moving average of $120.10.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 21,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $2,645,974.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,332,260.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $435,584.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,702 shares of company stock worth $3,704,909. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

