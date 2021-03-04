KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Shares of MTH stock opened at $83.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $117.06.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $38,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth $487,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,208.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth $1,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.