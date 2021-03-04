Keybank National Association OH Trims Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,055 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in BCE were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in BCE by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in BCE by 63.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCE opened at $43.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.96. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $47.68.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6816 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.72.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

