Keybank National Association OH Sells 499 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,091,000 after buying an additional 628,326 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,974,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,196,000 after purchasing an additional 170,784 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2,920.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 803,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 777,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 483,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,592,000 after buying an additional 196,656 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total transaction of $92,354.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,298,146.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,782 shares of company stock worth $6,083,801. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SEDG. Truist assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $274.73 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.02 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 80.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $309.33 and its 200 day moving average is $271.76.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.