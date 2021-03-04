Keybank National Association OH Sells 302 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Yum China were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Yum China by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YUMC opened at $59.61 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $64.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.56. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Yum China’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

