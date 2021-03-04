Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,665 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,835 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Maximus were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Maximus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 1,675.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Maximus during the third quarter worth $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Maximus by 372.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMS opened at $82.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.08. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.42 and a fifty-two week high of $84.73.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $848,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $783,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,529 shares of company stock worth $2,033,131 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

