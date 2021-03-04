Keybank National Association OH Increases Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $370.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $384.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $195.34 and a 1-year high of $413.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.15 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $366.05 per share, with a total value of $3,660,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $405.07 per share, for a total transaction of $105,723.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,799.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

