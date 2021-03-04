Keybank National Association OH Has $767,000 Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 628.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 142.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries stock opened at $41.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.11. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MLI shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 19,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $666,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,540,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,618,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,810 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

See Also: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.