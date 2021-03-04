Keybank National Association OH Buys 200 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 307.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AMERCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMERCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $587.90 on Thursday. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $222.34 and a 52 week high of $593.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $500.26 and its 200-day moving average is $418.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.87.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $9.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $2.25. AMERCO had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. AMERCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 29.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMERCO news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow purchased 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $428.13 per share, with a total value of $1,673,988.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,237,897,526.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen purchased 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $430.05 per share, for a total transaction of $468,754.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 14,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,237.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,045 shares of company stock worth $2,162,958 over the last three months. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

