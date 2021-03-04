Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.49

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.49 and traded as high as $29.56. Kenon shares last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 3,249 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kenon in the 4th quarter valued at $5,189,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Kenon by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 170,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after buying an additional 92,932 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Kenon by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Kenon by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates through OPC, Quantum, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles and parts through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China.

