Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) EVP Mark A. Green Sells 5,000 Shares

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of KMPR opened at $77.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.67 and a 200-day moving average of $73.08. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.
Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Kemper by 1,631.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 50,810 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 352.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 108,978 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kemper by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,769,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,836,000 after buying an additional 85,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.
About Kemper
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
