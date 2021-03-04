Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) EVP Mark A. Green Sells 5,000 Shares

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of KMPR opened at $77.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.67 and a 200-day moving average of $73.08. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Kemper by 1,631.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 50,810 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 352.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 108,978 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kemper by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,769,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,836,000 after buying an additional 85,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

