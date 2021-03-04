Kellner Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 131,358 Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Kellner Capital LLC bought a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 131,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,000. Waddell & Reed Financial accounts for about 1.8% of Kellner Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 416.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 73,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 58,990 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 138.9% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 59,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 34,441 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the third quarter worth about $595,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 51.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 722,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,735,000 after acquiring an additional 246,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 17.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 770,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,437,000 after acquiring an additional 116,633 shares in the last quarter.

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $24.99. 45,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,784. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.17. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.44.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $278.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WDR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.