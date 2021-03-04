Kellner Capital LLC Makes New $9.57 Million Investment in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Kellner Capital LLC bought a new position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 67,500 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,569,000. Xilinx comprises approximately 5.0% of Kellner Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,108,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,351,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,685,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,681,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $279,514,000 after acquiring an additional 367,609 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 18,512.3% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 337,255 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $47,813,000 after acquiring an additional 335,443 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other Xilinx news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.94.

XLNX traded down $6.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.80. 87,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $154.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.