KeeperDAO (ROOK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.79 Million

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 3rd. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $18.11 million and approximately $5.79 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeeperDAO token can currently be bought for about $497.00 or 0.00963727 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $247.68 or 0.00480280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00073620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00078778 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00082770 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00054955 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.52 or 0.00487724 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

