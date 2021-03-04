Keep4r 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $53,832.00 (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. In the last week, Keep4r has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Keep4r token can now be bought for approximately $5.03 or 0.00010471 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep4r has a total market capitalization of $395,306.77 and approximately $53,832.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.58 or 0.00475973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00072506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00078104 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00083778 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $236.43 or 0.00492302 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00052471 BTC.

About Keep4r

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,608 tokens. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#

Keep4r Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

