Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) EVP Patrick M. Joyce Sells 2,000 Shares

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $23,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of KRNY stock opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $982.61 million, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 4.33%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Kearny Financial by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,374 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kearny Financial by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,437 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

