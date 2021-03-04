KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KBR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on KBR from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on KBR from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KBR has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.77.

KBR stock opened at $30.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.60 and a beta of 1.39. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average of $27.25.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KBR will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impactive Capital LP bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,894,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,718,000. Snyder Capital Management L P bought a new position in KBR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,716,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in KBR by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,724,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,282,000 after acquiring an additional 850,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in KBR by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,590,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,114,000 after acquiring an additional 821,575 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

